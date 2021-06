• Debut of Ascent Onyx Edition with unique exterior and interior. • 2022 pricing remains unchanged across model line (excluding new Onyx Edition) Subaru of America Inc. today announced pricing on the 2022 Ascent, its award-winning SUV. The Ascent offers a spacious 3-row interior with flexible seating options and a long list of standard safety, driver assist, and in-vehicle technologies. Available in five trim levels – Base, Premium, new Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring – the 2022 Ascent arrives in Subaru retailers this summer. Aside from the new Onyx Edition, every trim level is offered at the same price as the previous year.