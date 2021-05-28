Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Memorial Day 2021: Which department stores, restaurants, grocery stores are open; what is closed?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF6z5_0aEUTGvk00

Memorial Day is Monday and with it comes the unofficial beginning of summer.

To honor those who died in service of their country, federal and state government offices close. To kick off the summer season, department stores stay open. Here’s a list of what will be open and what will be closed on Memorial Day.

Department stores open on Memorial Day

Some stores may have holiday hours, but most stores are open regular hours.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

  • Save a Lot:
  • Costco is closed on Memorial Day

Restaurants open on Memorial Day

Hours may vary. Check with your local restaurant. Some restaurants are takeout/delivery only.

Movie theaters open on Memorial Day

Most theaters are open regular hours on Memorial Day. Here is a list with links to their website so you can check if your neighborhood cinema is open and what COVID-19 safety measures may be in place.

What is closed?

Here is what will be closed on Monday:

  • Banks
  • Courts
  • Federal buildings
  • Post offices
  • Schools
  • The stock market

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Restaurants#Department Stores#Grocery Stores#Banks Courts Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Costco
Related
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Russian and U.S. Leaders Meet in High-Stakes Summit

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) After spending much of his first trip abroad working to rebuild and strengthen America’s alliances in Europe, President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday in a summit freighted with history and fraught with new challenges.
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.