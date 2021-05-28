Cancel
Design

Nature’s Creations: 2021 Cicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Unique Jewelry and Art

By Terry Windall
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCicada Jewelry captures the generational creature symbolic of our extraordinary emergence. NORTH BETHESDA, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Maryland-based Nature’s Creations artists are freezing moments from nature that occur once every 17 years by covering the shell casings and the remains of full formed brood X cicadas in copper. These fascinating detailed treasures are all one-of-a kind since the actual cicada specimens are still intact inside.

#Art#Brood X#Copper As Unique Jewelry#Cicada Jewelry#Nature S Creations#Https Www#Copr#News Network
Photographymymodernmet.com

Beautiful Watercolor Studies Capture the Tranquility of Nature

For many painters, nature is the first and most important teacher. Artists can learn color theory, how to render light and shadow, and realism by copying what they see around them and in photographs. Ukraine-based painter Marta Hladchuk uses images of peaceful landscapes as inspiration for her ongoing series of watercolor studies.
Lifestyleswlexledger.com

Wingard’s Market offering boat tours for unique nature experience

Lake Murray is known throughout the state as an incredible destination for families to explore the outdoors. One of the most exciting adventures is to witness the Purple Martin roost Bomb Island that only happens a few months a year. An authority on the outdoors and “winged things,” Wingard’s Market’s Zach Steinhauser is offering boat tours for people to experience the sight of more than one million birds claiming the uninhabited piece of land on the lake.
Houston, TXglasstire.com

Seeing More: Hockney and Van Gogh’s Nature at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

A single blade of grass might not matter much to the average person, but for Vincent Van Gogh, it was the key to an entire world. “This blade of grass leads [a man] to draw all the plants, then the seasons, [and] the broad features of landscape,” he writes to his brother Theo in 1888. More than a century later, English artist David Hockney seems to agree. In a 2019 video, he explains, “When you’re drawing one blade of grass, you’re looking, and then you see the other blades of grass, and you’re always seeing more.”
Visual Artreconnectwithnature.org

Finding Art in Nature: Outdoor Art Badge Program

Location: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Please note: Wearing a mask is recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. Art is all around you, with patterns in nature and music in the air! Junior Girl Scouts are invited to come on a guided badge hike with a naturalist and explore nature and the art it inspires. They will view the “Inspired by Endangered Species: Animals and Plants in Fabric Perspectives” quilt exhibit, and then head out into the preserve to find and create art!
Visual Artvineyardgazette.com

Art and Nature Join Forces at Featherstone

Nature and art have always been a potent team, with the natural world providing inspiration to artists who return the favor by celebrating what they see. This month, the Vineyard Conservation Society and Featherstone Center for the Arts are exploring this relationship with a community art show titled Love It. Protect It. MV., open daily through June 27.
Designers & Collectionshome.blog

Benefits of Using Emerald Beads in Your Jewelry Creations

Jewelleries increase the beauty of the wearer. But when they are ornamented with gemstones, the beauty of the jewellery piece goes sky-high. For ages, different cultures across the globe believed that different gemstones have different powers, healing properties. If you choose a gemstone carefully keeping in mind the reason behind choosing it, your purpose will be solved!
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Sean Scully’s evolution captured in a retrospective at the Modern Art Museum

Sean Scully’s fixation with stripes made him one of the world’s richest painters. He also brought spirituality and passion to abstract painting. With pieces in countless museums and private collections across the globe, his work commands several exhibitions a year. But a new retrospective, “Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas,” covers half a century of Scully’s output with 49 paintings and 42 works on paper. After the pandemic shut down its intended premiere in Philadelphia last year, the exhibit is debuting at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on view thru Oct. 10.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Nature and function meet in woodworker's unique creations

What is natural, renewable, sustainable, and recyclable that comes in an array of hues and densities? You can build a ship out of it as well as a box. It rhymes with good, hood, should and could. And ... it begins with W. “My wife Dianne and I craft furniture...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Face reveal: Artist captures unique features of everyone

For almost a year, people isolated themselves in their homes and hid their faces behind masks. Craving to see faces once more, artist Bebe Keith began her year-long series to express that desire through her artwork. The St. Paul artist’s “Faces in the Crowd” series will be on display at...
Designparentmap.com

Art & Nature: Felting Workshop

Join us at this wildlife themed felting workshop. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to create an animal from nature, using felt! Must be registered to participate in this class, spots are limited!. No prior felting experience necessary. Materials and tools will be provided. There is a $10 suggested program...
Cincinnati, OHcincyweekend.com

Cincinnati Art Museum set to glimmer with jewelry of the 1960s & ’70s

The civil rights and women’s movements, space race, rock ‘n’ roll, the Vietnam War, the Kennedy assassinations, Pop Art, widespread use of drugs, the Pill, and free love mixed and mingled to create the wave of cultural change associated with the 1960s and ’70s.These societal shifts set the stage for a breed of artist-jewelers who brought to their craft a new level of artistry to parallel these radical changes in society.
AnimalsLucknow Sentinel

Like berries on a vine, Brood X cicadas are nature's bounty for enterprising chefs

Chef Joseph Yoon spent 13 days over the past month collecting Brood X cicadas. Early on, he dug in the dirt pursuing the nymphs, yet to emerge after 17 years underground. Then, as they started to surface, he began searching for them at night, when they were most likely to appear. Now, at the tail end of Brood X season in Princeton, N.J., he forages during the day, enjoying the warmth as he plucks mature cicadas off trees as one might pick ripe berries from a vine.
AnimalsThe Gadgeteer

These Brood X cicadas actually look cute

NEWS – I live in southern Indiana which is one of the areas that the Brood X cicadas have made their appearance after 17 yrs of living underground. I’m not seeing many of these red-eyed bugs in my yard, but I can sure hear them whenever I go outdoors. They sound like an alien spacecraft humming in orbit. To commemorate the occasion, I’ve taken a few pictures of ones that I’ve found around my yard, but these 3D printed cicadas from artist Matthew Grote look like a much better way to save the memory of this unusual insect – at least until 17yrs from now when we go through this all over again. These 3D printed models feature fun cartoon versions of cicadas from the one above that looks “normal”, to a more fanciful sci-fi version below. Prices start at $25 and you can buy one from ogresmash.bigcartel.com.