Nature’s Creations: 2021 Cicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Unique Jewelry and Art
Cicada Jewelry captures the generational creature symbolic of our extraordinary emergence. NORTH BETHESDA, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Maryland-based Nature’s Creations artists are freezing moments from nature that occur once every 17 years by covering the shell casings and the remains of full formed brood X cicadas in copper. These fascinating detailed treasures are all one-of-a kind since the actual cicada specimens are still intact inside.massachusettsnewswire.com