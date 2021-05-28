Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla “Cyberliving” trailer specs and size teased anew in Cybertruck UI images

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Cybertruck unveiling had, for lack of a better word, some unexpected events. Even Elon Musk himself admitted that he lost a lot of his rhythm after the vehicle’s now-infamous failed Armor Glass demonstration. The failed demo resulted in much of the latter part of the Cybertruck’s unveiling getting a bit rushed. Save for Tesla’s ATV, much of the Cybertruck’s accessories were not discussed at all.

www.teslarati.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anew#Cybertruck Ui#Atv#Ev#Us Patent Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carselectrek.co

Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in electric pickup demand, poll says

A new poll shows that Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in consumer demand for electric pickup trucks. Over the last year since the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck scene has become more robust with the Rivian R1T getting a lower price, the Hummer EV becoming an option in the bigger and more expensive side of the market, and the launch of the F-150 Lightning, which hit the mark for many people.
Carsdornob.com

Hot Wheels 1:10 Scale RC Tesla Cybertruck Beats the Real Thing to Production

Dying to climb into Elon Musk’s provocative Tesla Cybertruck? You’re in luck, sort of. Hot Wheels is now offering consumers a chance to drive a mini version until the real thing materializes. After announcing a $400 remote control model of the vehicle in early 2020 (that’s only just now hitting...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck: Is Over 1 Million Pre-Orders Even Possible?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Carsteslarati.com

Want to live in your Tesla Cybertruck? Loki’s Basecamp makes it possible

Tesla Cybertruck add-ons continue to infiltrate the market even though the all-electric pickup from Elon Musk’s company won’t be produced for another six months. A product from company Loki called the Basecamp is now getting the Cybertruck treatment as well, adding luxurious living quarters to the back of the stainless steel-covered pickup from Tesla.
Carsdailymagazine.news

23 Exciting EVs That Will Be on the Road by 2025, From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck

There's no denying it, the electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while-and probably longer than it should have-but the last couple years have seen a seismic shift take alter the auto industry landscape: Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What is surprising, though, is how quickly those cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupés, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 23 battery-powered vehicles that we can't wait to see on the road in the next four years.
Carstechnewstube.com

Tesla Cybertruck looks at home as a work truck with Giga Texas’ workers

When Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck, he was quick to emphasize that the steel all-electric pickup can be a serious work truck. With competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning being designed specifically for drivers who use their pickups for work, the Cybertruck must prove itself a serious alternative to tried…
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Cybertruck On The Horizon For China

It looks like Tesla is preparing to sell the Cybertruck in China. Although, we don’t have a date yet for production or any information about this other than the fact that Tesla started accepting reservations last year for the Cybertruck in China, and now this new bit of information as well: Tesla China filed a trademark application in China for the Cybertruck. (Update: an earlier version of this article focused on potential production of a Made-in-China Cybertruck, but it has been revised to recognize that the news may just be about selling the US-built Cybertruck there.)
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck’s Photovoltaic Bed Cover Could Add Usable Range

Even though the way the Tesla Cybertruck looks and the fact that it’s electric are two of its biggest selling points, it still needs to be practical and usable. So it needs to have a usable bed, for instance, and a way to keep your belongings safe in the bed, and that can be achieved by using a simple bed cover.
Businessawealthofcommonsense.com

Ford vs. Tesla

I’ve been wrong about plenty of stuff when it comes to prognosticating about the future of the markets or specific companies.1. So I’m not typically one to pay myself on the back when I get something right. But allow me to pat myself on the back for getting something right.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

The Tesla Model S Plaid knows what direction you want to go. Here’s how

The Tesla Model S Plaid was designed to make a fast getaway. Not only because it is the quickest production car ever made, but thanks to its unique, predictive gear selector system. (Tesla) When you enter the $129,990 car and buckle your seatbelt, the vehicle is programmed to decide which...
Carsteslarati.com

First look at Tesla Model S Plaid’s “Auto Shift out of Park” in action

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the first car in the company’s lineup of vehicles that features a dedicated “Auto Shift” function. Auto Shift taps into Tesla’s Autopilot cameras and neural networks to determine if a vehicle should be in Drive, Neutral, Reverse, and Park. This, according to Elon Musk, will eventually feel natural, so much so that drivers may get annoyed going back to using a gear shifter later on.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Owner Builds Awesome Retractable Automatic Charger Arm [VIDEO]

Some Tesla owners have gone above and beyond to create their own additions to the company’s products, like this Tesla owner in Romania that built a homemade Powerwall. In a new update, one Tesla owner has added a new element to Tesla’s semi-automated ecosystem that makes charging at home even easier.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Has New Appeal Alongside Construction Workers

Show your friends and family an image of the Tesla Cybertruck and ask them what they think. Be prepared for a variety of opinions. Some folks suggest the Cybertruck looks modern and futuristic, perhaps well-suited for life on Mars. However, others say it looks like a hunk of sheet metal with no real design or appeal.
CarsPosted by
Newsweek

Tesla Model S Plaid Specs, Price and Where to Buy

Tesla revealed the new Model S Plaid car at an event on Thursday night where CEO Elon Musk said that 25 of the new cars would be delivered on Friday evening,. The Model S Plaid was first announced in January. The number of deliveries is expected to expand to several hundred cars per week, and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Honda Ridgeline Concept Makes A Cybertruck Look Boring

Electric trucks are just beginning to take off, and already there are quite a few options to choose from, although most aren't yet available to buy. So far, the best of the bunch seems to be Ford's F-150 Lightning, but it does lose out in certain metrics compared to Rivian's R1T. Then there's Lordstown with the Endurance, which seems to have lots of fans already, plus a few other options from the likes of GMC, Bollinger, and of course, Tesla. But as more American manufacturers move into this market, we need to consider what the Japanese may offer, and thanks to a stunning new concept from Rene Garcia, it seems that the Honda Ridgeline of tomorrow could decimate all.
Home & GardenPosted by
Robb Report

Loki Unveils a New Spacious, Feature-Packed Camper Shell for the Tesla Cybertruck

We’re at least a year from Tesla putting the Cybertruck into production, but the flow of accessories is still coming fast. Loki has just announced a new version of its Basecamp adventure pod—or camper shell, if you’re old fashioned—for the EV maker’s much-anticipated electric pickup. Although we’ll have to wait until the Cybertruck’s arrival to see it in action, the high-end accessory looks like it could turn the EV into the ultimate go-anywhere vehicle.
Video GamesInverse

11 stunning images from the Breath of the Wild 2 E3 trailer

Two years after announcing the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2019, Nintendo revealed another look at the still-untitled game. What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!