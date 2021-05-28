Tesla “Cyberliving” trailer specs and size teased anew in Cybertruck UI images
The Tesla Cybertruck unveiling had, for lack of a better word, some unexpected events. Even Elon Musk himself admitted that he lost a lot of his rhythm after the vehicle’s now-infamous failed Armor Glass demonstration. The failed demo resulted in much of the latter part of the Cybertruck’s unveiling getting a bit rushed. Save for Tesla’s ATV, much of the Cybertruck’s accessories were not discussed at all.www.teslarati.com