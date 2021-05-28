Tesla “Cyberliving” trailer specs and size teased anew in Cybertruck UI images

Electric trucks are just beginning to take off, and already there are quite a few options to choose from, although most aren't yet available to buy. So far, the best of the bunch seems to be Ford's F-150 Lightning, but it does lose out in certain metrics compared to Rivian's R1T. Then there's Lordstown with the Endurance, which seems to have lots of fans already, plus a few other options from the likes of GMC, Bollinger, and of course, Tesla. But as more American manufacturers move into this market, we need to consider what the Japanese may offer, and thanks to a stunning new concept from Rene Garcia, it seems that the Honda Ridgeline of tomorrow could decimate all.