Welcome to Biden budget day: Where's the growth?

President Joe Biden's budget submission to Congress is quite staggering. Not in a good way. It calls for record-breaking amounts of spending, taxes, deficits, and debt. It is a budget that generations will pay for in slower economic growth, higher taxes, and overwhelming debt for years to come. The budget proposes spending $6 trillion in fiscal 2022, rising to $8.2 trillion in 2031, and totaling nearly $70 trillion over the next 10 years. Total government spending would average 24.5% of GDP, far above the 21% it has averaged for the last 50 years. There has never been a 10-year period in our history with government spending at this high a level.