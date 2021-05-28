Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Welcome to Biden budget day: Where's the growth?

By BEN WHITE, AUBREE ELIZA WEAVER
POLITICO
 19 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimon
Person
Randal Quarles
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Budget Day#Budget Cuts#The White House#Nyt#Twitter Aubreeeweaver#Univ#Preact#Join Economics#Politico Live#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

You and I will have to pay for Biden's budget

President Joe Biden's budget submission to Congress is quite staggering. Not in a good way. It calls for record-breaking amounts of spending, taxes, deficits, and debt. It is a budget that generations will pay for in slower economic growth, higher taxes, and overwhelming debt for years to come. The budget proposes spending $6 trillion in fiscal 2022, rising to $8.2 trillion in 2031, and totaling nearly $70 trillion over the next 10 years. Total government spending would average 24.5% of GDP, far above the 21% it has averaged for the last 50 years. There has never been a 10-year period in our history with government spending at this high a level.
POTUSPOLITICO

Becerra to defend Biden’s budget blueprint

Presented by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s capital gains tax hike will stifle investment and growth

Recent economic data suggests a sluggish recovery with slowing job growth, inflation and heightened household financial anxiety. President Joe Biden’s recent budget proposed $2.975 trillion in tax hikes which will only exacerbate these problems. As part of this tax hike, Mr. Biden wants to more than double the tax on capital gains and dividends.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s budget is radically modest

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released May 28, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion. Meaning, there’s just $300 billion in new spending.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden budget ignores borderlands restoration

For the first time in five years, there’s no new money for border wall construction in the executive budget proposal. That’s good, but it’s not nearly enough. To be sure, President Biden ’s freeze on border wall work has been an enormous relief to those of us in Arizona and New Mexico, where construction has been canceled outright. The senseless destruction of protected public lands here has ended, for now, and the beautiful borderlands are blessedly silent other than the calls of Gila woodpeckers and mourning doves.
PoliticsGovExec.com

GovExec Daily: The Hiring Possibilities in Biden's First Budget

President Joe Biden released the first budget blueprint of his presidency last week, calling for a 16% increase in non-defense discretionary spending from fiscal 2021 and a 1.7% increase for defense spending. The document claims that Biden’s $6 trillion plan is a way to recommit to good government. GovExec reporter...
PoliticsCounter Punch

Biden’s Unconscionable Military Budget

The Biden administration recently released its final budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. There are some good things in the budget. It rightly calls for major increases in domestic investment, especially for green infrastructure jobs and programs to support families, and funds them with taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Biden's budget promises big spending for Buffalo – and a big deficit

You want flood protection for downtown Buffalo, and maybe shorelines along Lake Ontario as well? You got it. You want more money for clean-water efforts? It's there, too, in the 72-page spending plan and the 1,422-page appendix that Biden dropped into lawmakers' in-boxes last week. Buffalo and other municipalities across...
Businesswzdm.com

Bucshon: Biden’s Six-Trillion Dollar Budget Out of Place

Negotiations over President Biden’s six-trillion dollar budget proposal continue between the President and Congressional Republicans. One of those against the proposal is Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon; he feels the budget is unsustainable. In a written statement, Bucshon calls the budget the “highest sustained level of spending since World War...