The Provident Bank Foundation provides $25K grant to Move For Hunger charity
RED BANK, N.J. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced it has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $25,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their food recovery and hunger relief programs to provide much-needed assistance to those in need in New Jersey and surrounding areas. This is the first Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation.massachusettsnewswire.com