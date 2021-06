The Town has received several reports of local residents parking their cars with their wheels up on the curb and encroaching onto sidewalks. In some instances, we’ve observed vehicles that have partially backed out of their driveway, and completely blocking the pedestrian right of way/sidewalk. This creates a dangerous situation where pedestrians are forced off of the sidewalk and into the street. Parking a vehicle in a way that inhibits full use of the sidewalk is not only illegal, but it causes sidewalks to be less safe and accessible, especially for children, those using wheelchairs, pedestrians with strollers and those who are visually impaired.