UK-based ForeMedia Group Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

Hermann Hauser of the legendary Acorn computers is our distinguished guest this week. In part one of Hermann’s podcast, he talks to us about his long and successful history as an entrepreneur. He prompts memories and amuses with his truly amazing journey. Hermann entertains us with the story of how he secured a bank overdraft to finance Acorn computers and how the team managed to put together the BBC Micro in just a few days. He explains how the Micro revolutionised IT teaching in schools, how school children learnt to program using Basic at school and home. He goes on to discuss his role at Olivetti, ARM and the Active Book Company. To read the podcast transcription please CLICK HERE - Powered by Speechmatic.