Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK-based ForeMedia Group Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving Young Talented Creators and SMEs a Chance to Export and Create a Global Market for Commercially Viable Afro-Centric Content. LONDON, U.K. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announce that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

massachusettsnewswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Foremedia Group Plc#Afro#Pwc#Founder Ceo#Africans#Non African#The Foremedia Group#Pef#Https Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
Kansas City, MOenewschannels.com

Amplify-Now and SEA announce partnership to drive successful client transformation outcomes

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — NEWS: Amplify-Now, a leading global provider of Strategy Execution Management (SEM) Software, and Strategy Execution Advisors (SEA), a consulting services firm specializing in directing large-scale strategic transformations, have entered a partnership to market and deliver solutions that equip clients to achieve their strategic transformation goals. Studies...
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Midem announces Kenya as ‘country of honour’ ahead of Africa digital event

With just a few days to go before the 2020 digital edition of Midem Africa, touted as “the first pan-African digital music event dedicated to the continent’s most vibrant music markets”, the organisers have announced Kenya as its country of honour and unveiled the final programme. Midem Africa will provide...
KidsVoice of America

COVID-19 Devastates Children in Sub-Saharan Africa

GENEVA - The U.N. children’s fund (UNICEF) says COVID-19 is having devastating consequences on millions of children in sub-Saharan Africa, as many become orphaned, making them vulnerable to many social ills. The region is in the throes of a full-blown third wave of COVID-19. Children are often not directly affected...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Building Partnerships for Rangeland Restoration in Africa

Rangelands occupy one-third of all land on earth, are home to important biodiversity, support more than 2 billion people, and contribute significantly to the SDGs. Despite their importance, rangelands remain characterized by chronic underinvestment and high degradation. This session builds on the ongoing global rangeland dialogue between UNCCD member countries,...
Businessmacaubusiness.com

HCL Appoints Leadership Team in South Korea to Accelerate Growth in Asia

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 24 June 2021 – HCL Technologies, (HCL), a leading global technology company, has appointed country sales heads to drive and accelerate its presence in Asia. Joonho Moon, Terry Tai and Nguyen Ha Tuan will lead and drive growth in South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam respectively.
MoviesNewsTimes

NIFFF Tackles Godzilla, Digital Ecosystem With Industry Panels

Since 2016, Neuchatel has offered three conference cycles, mostly-but-not-entirely oriented towards professional audiences. Collected under the NIFFF Extended banner, the “Storyworlds” and “New Worlds of Fantasy” cycles focus on the writing and development processes, while “Imaging the Future” looks at new media and technology. Running July 5-6, the latter cycle...
Businessasiatechdaily.com

The Top VC’s in Singapore – Jungle Ventures – Partnering With Future Leaders To Build Category Defining Businesses!

Jungle Ventures is a Singapore based Venture Capital firm founded by Amit Anand and Anurag Srivastava. The firm funds and supports ventures that tackle the market needs relevant in the Asia-Pacific, helping them scale across the region. The company aims to build tech leaders from Asia, that have a market in Asia while being competitive in the Global Market as well.
AfricaThe Guardian

Isis-linked groups open up new fronts across sub-Saharan Africa

Islamic State’s affiliates in Africa are set for major expansion after a series of significant victories, new alliances and shifts in strategy reinforced their position across much of the continent. Following recent gains in Nigeria, the Sahel, in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Isis propaganda published by...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing Transformation Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Alibaba, Huawei, Accenture

The latest study released on the Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Marketing Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MLSinavateonthenet.net

Digital Projection signs Visualization as UK distributor

Digital Projection has appointed Visualization as its technical distribution partner in the UK. Visualization will provide technical pre- and post-sales support for Digital Projection product lines. Its service will include full system and CAD design, integration with third parties’ products, and Visualization’s in-house engineering capability delivering unique and bespoke solutions.??
BusinessTechRepublic

Future Fit companies build success through partner ecosystems

Recent Forrester research demonstrates how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity—finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working—give you the power to differentiate and grow.
HealthLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Scancell plans new Covid vaccine trial in South Africa, UK

Scancell Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based developer of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer and infectious disease - Plans clinical trial in South Africa and the UK for its novel bivalent Covid-19 vaccine candidates, after pre-clinical data showed positive immune responses. Says its leading vaccine candidates, SCOV1 and SCOV2, could provide higher protection against new variants of Covid-19. Notes it can continue to target emerging variants using its ImmunoBody DNA vaccine platform.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 disruptions in sub-Saharan Africa will have substantial health consequences

Boston, MA--Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many African leaders implemented prevention measures such as lockdowns, travel bans, border closures, and school closures. While these efforts may have helped slow the spread of the virus on the continent and continue to be important for its containment, they inadvertently disrupted livelihoods and food systems and curtailed access to critical nutrition, health, and education services. A new series of studies by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and colleagues from the Africa Research, Implementation Science and Education (ARISE) Network finds that these disruptions may have serious consequences for nutrition and health and exacerbate existing inequities--key areas for policymakers to address as the pandemic continues.
Technologynewbooksnetwork.com

Building the UK's IT Legacy

Hermann Hauser of the legendary Acorn computers is our distinguished guest this week. In part one of Hermann’s podcast, he talks to us about his long and successful history as an entrepreneur. He prompts memories and amuses with his truly amazing journey. Hermann entertains us with the story of how he secured a bank overdraft to finance Acorn computers and how the team managed to put together the BBC Micro in just a few days. He explains how the Micro revolutionised IT teaching in schools, how school children learnt to program using Basic at school and home. He goes on to discuss his role at Olivetti, ARM and the Active Book Company. To read the podcast transcription please CLICK HERE - Powered by Speechmatic.
Industryagrilinks.org

The Business Case for Low-Cost Moisture Meters in Sub-Saharan Africa

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Food Processing and Post-Harvest Handling at Purdue University has published a new brief describing the business case for two low-cost moisture detection devices: the hygrometer and the DryCard. The brief summarizes what is known about the market potential for commercializing and scaling these devices for smallholder farmers and small-scale traders in sub-Saharan Africa.