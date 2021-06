BuzzFeed, king of viral quizzes and meme-stuffed listicles, is testing a new way to gamify its content production. The website, founded in 2006, earned internet fame for its trending entertainment and celebrity news, clicky headlines, and library of unscientific quizzes promising to reveal such truths as your Harry Potter doppelgänger predicted from your favorite dessert foods, or whether or not you would be invited to the Met Gala based on an outfit crafted from the Asos clothing catalog. To build its empire of content, BuzzFeed has long relied on an army of fan contributors who create essays, lists, and quizzes free of charge via the BuzzFeed Community portal. In the past, it has doled out virtual “trophies” and “internet points” to top content creators.