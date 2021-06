We are talking about a network that will revolutionize the communications industry by providing 100 faster transmission rates than existing 4G networks. The fifth-generation (5G) technology is here, and so is cloud computing. How will they redefine the future? Are we going to a new era of technology? In this article, we are going to look at 5G and cloud computing from an industry perspective. Get ready for some expert insights that will challenge the mere definition of a traditional network.