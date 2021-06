Yeah, we’re gettin’ a little weird here with these Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday columns in 2021. But, that’s how you have to be sometimes. I want to keep y’all on your toes – which, hey, if there’s ever anyone you guys want to see me profile in a future edition of this column, just say the word and I’ll dive into it. Fair warning – 2021 is already mapped out, but I can get ’em on the list for 2022. Anyway, on this week’s column, I’m going to look back at the time Chris Palmer spent with the Titans as an offensive coordinator.