Opinion: It's time for elected officials to end the political impasse

We’ve had enough with the chaotic way that Council meetings are run, with the way that some councilors walk out of meetings, whether they be in-person or on Zoom, how some roll their eyes disdainfully while their colleagues are speaking. Enough with the snide, nasty and often personal remarks about each other, comments that have nothing to do with city business and have no place in public discourse. Enough with meetings that last four hours with very little being accomplished. We’ve had enough of councilors saying they wish they could shoot out a TV screen when those who didn’t have the same opinion as them were speaking, and of councilors stopping traffic during a rally when, again, those rallying did not harbor the same opinion.