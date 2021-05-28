Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Opinion: It's time for elected officials to end the political impasse

By Tony Turner
ncadvertiser.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I look today at the stories coming through variety of media channels, I can’t help but think that maybe our democracy at the national, state and in some cases, local levels is at an impasse. Our politics seem toxic with warfare between the two parties and our norms seem...

www.ncadvertiser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elected Representatives#Democrats#Republicans#Uc Berkeley#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Elections
Related
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

OUR OPINION: Time for Council to end the bickering

We’ve had enough with the chaotic way that Council meetings are run, with the way that some councilors walk out of meetings, whether they be in-person or on Zoom, how some roll their eyes disdainfully while their colleagues are speaking. Enough with the snide, nasty and often personal remarks about each other, comments that have nothing to do with city business and have no place in public discourse. Enough with meetings that last four hours with very little being accomplished. We’ve had enough of councilors saying they wish they could shoot out a TV screen when those who didn’t have the same opinion as them were speaking, and of councilors stopping traffic during a rally when, again, those rallying did not harbor the same opinion.
Economycnybj.com

OPINION: Time to end national economic-emergency measures

May’s drop in unemployment makes clear the economic emergency is over. As states continue to reopen their economies, it is having the obvious anticipated impact of lowering the unemployment rate. [The U.S. Department of Labor’s May report showed a drop in unemployment from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent.] The number of people on temporary layoff declined by 291,000 people in May, accounting for about 60 percent of the drop in the number of people unemployed.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

It's Time for Ranked Choice Voting Nationwide | Opinion

It's one week before primary election day in New York City, and New Yorkers are getting ready to rank. The city has instituted ranked choice voting for local primary and special elections. Instead of casting just one vote for their favorite candidate, voters will select a set number of candidates in the order that they prefer them. The New York City mayoral race will be the first major test of the new system.
U.S. PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Take politics out of redistricting process

This April, Montana became the first state in history to gain back a congressional seat that we lost in a previous redistricting process, giving Montana a unique opportunity to double our representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Given the seriousness of drawing our newly given second congressional district, the Montana Republican Party organized a redistricting committee to advise, engage and monitor the commission’s process.
ElectionsRedlands Daily Facts

The politics of an early or a late recall election

Some Democratic officials want to move up the date of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election. Would it matter? Probably not. Newsom’s strengths, weaknesses and risks will be in play regardless of whether the recall comes at the end of summer or toward the end of fall. Last week, California’s Department...
Georgia StateRed and Black

OPINION: The most important yet unheard of parts of Georgia’s election bill

Just after deciding control of the federal government, Georgia has once again taken center stage in national politics. This is a result of the passage of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, or SB 202, an electoral reform package passed along party lines by state Republicans in response to false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Across the country, from sports leagues to big business, the bill has been condemned as a racist, partisan power grab, representing all that’s wrong in American politics today.
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

It's official: Newsom recall election is a go

Jun. 24—SACRAMENTO — Only 43 voters who signed the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom withdrew their names over the past few months, far fewer than opponents of the election would have needed to prevent it from taking place. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed Wednesday that recall organizers still...
Worldkfgo.com

Peru political fog thickens as election count official quits

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s already tense election process was plunged into further disarray after one of the four magistrates on the jury reviewing contested ballots quit after clashing with the other officials over requests to nullify votes. Luis Arce said on Wednesday night he would leave his post after the...
Public Healthwhidbeynewstimes.com

In Our Opinion: It’s time for governor to put social distancing behind us

It’s time for the days of mandatory social distancing to come to an end and the summer of social gatherings to begin. Since the CDC made its big mask announcement last month, many businesses and individuals have jumped ahead of state government when it comes to relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. It’s time for Gov. Jay Inslee to catch up and nix all the pandemic rules.
Worldthaienquirer.com

Opinion: It is time for the Prayut government to resign

To date, I have not called on the government to resign because it would complicate an already bad situation. Elections or a political crisis while the pandemic rages would only lead to more confusion and more casualties. But after the disastrous rollout of the vaccine and the government’s historic level...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

It's past time we elect a Black woman governor

Following the 2020 election, social media was brimming with hundreds of messages paying homage to Black women for their diligent work in delivering the White House for Democrats. Posts demanding that we thank Black women were retweeted thousands of times as people affirmed that Black women had once again saved democracy.
California StateWMUR.com

It's official: California's governor will face a recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Gavin Newsom recall election is happening in California. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber wrote in a letter to the Department of Finance that only 43 signatures in the petition to qualify the recall on the ballot were withdrawn statewide. The remaining 1,719,900 verified signatures more than meet the threshold for the recall to initiate.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Time to Focus on Facts, Not Opinions

Re: the June 13 article "Water worries should galvanize us." On May 29th Steller proclaimed; “No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some.” Today, Tim Steller reports; "I plan on tightening up my irrigation system this weekend.” Well, Tim, that individual response is not enough. Mr. Steller...
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Rosendale has strayed from the principles of the GOP

Mr. Rosendale, as our only Montana representative in Congress, I find your behavior mystifying. I am curious how you attest that you represent the people of Montana. Last time I checked, the Montana electorate was not predominately white supremacists and QAnon followers. You have even strayed from the fundamental principles of the Republican Party. It appears you not only want to harm, but your behavior suggests that you want to destroy our democracy.
New York City, NYtalbotspy.org

From and Fuller: States’ Rights Redux and Lessons from NYC Mayoral Election

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller talk about the reappearance of states rights as a reason why Republicans in the United States Senate voted against the most recent Voter Rights Bill. Al and Craig also talk about the results of the Democratic primary for Mayor in New York City this week and what lessons can be drawn from former NYPD captain Eric Adams’s apparent win says about the impact of law and order issues in the country as a whole.
Politicsgananoquereporter.com

Opinion: Trudeau cracks open Cornwall's political landscape

With the stroke of Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner’s pen Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indefinitely changed Cornwall’s political landscape for the foreseeable future. Former mayor, now Sen. Bernadette Clement, was appointed to Canada’s upper house in Parliament, her required resignation causing a crack in the local...