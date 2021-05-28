Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Voice of the People: The effect of the Big Lie on democracy

The Ledger
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough a lifelong Democrat, I have many dear friends and family members who are lifelong Republicans. People of good faith in both parties are trying to understand how one man has convinced Republican Party leadership that it must lie to its constituents. Tom Friedman expressed this clearly in his column...

www.theledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Voltaire
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#Big Lie#Democracy#Private School#Republicans#Republican Party#The New York Times#House#Senate#American#Democratic#Lake Wales Private#Ledger#Whcs#Faccs#Middle States Commissions#Cognia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Voice of the People 06/22/21

Despite largely fraud-free November 2020 elections, Republican-controlled state legislatures nationwide have fixated on the need for election “reform” to suppress the vote in future elections by creating greater difficulty to register and to vote. Ask Republican leaders about their attempts to alter voting in future Wisconsin and U.S. elections — here are some of the questions that need their answers:
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

1 in 3 Americans believe the 'Big Lie'

(CNN) — "Some men you just can't reach." That famous line from the movie "Cool Hand Luke" kept echoing in my head as I paged through a new national poll conducted by Monmouth University. Here's why: 32% of respondents in that poll said that President Joe Biden only won the...
U.S. PoliticsWatertown Daily Times

Voice of the People, Steve Tesmer

For Assembly and Senate district maps, along with U.S. Congressional districts, states must redraw legislative and congressional districts every 10 years to reflect the results of the U.S. Census. In 2011 Republicans controlled the state government and drew maps that benefited them. Using computer modeling and sophisticated data algorithms, they...
Politicsrecordpatriot.com

Richley: Which lie is the 'Big Lie'?

I have read a number of letters to the editor in this publication over the past few months that have made mention of the "Big Lie". I am curious as to what criteria these individuals have used to determine the size of one lie versus another. For instance “Russian collusion”...
Tallahassee, FLmynews13.com

Coalition warns that voting restrictions will have a chilling effect on democracy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Even as a controversial new law restricting access to mail-in balloting encounters a slew of legal challenges, Tallahassee's Republican leaders are being urged by conservative-leaning think tanks to consider passing even more election reforms. The proposals, including criminalizing decisions by local election supervisors to deviate from policies...
Electionssouthernminn.com

Saving democracy and giving voters a real voice

I love America and I assume you do too. Part of what I love about it, is that while we didn’t invent democracy, we created the best version of it in recorded history. Technically, we have a representative democracy, because “we the people” cannot possibly all participate in every decision. We elect representatives to do this on our behalf. Our votes reflect our policy preferences, beliefs and values. Sometimes our candidates win and sometimes they lose. This is how American democracy is supposed to work.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

Nikki Haley tests the Iowa waters while the base yearns for Trump

Nikki Haley took top billing at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner Thursday night, decrying what she called Democrats' "socialist" agenda and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as she became the latest potential 2024 contender to lay her marker in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Budowsky: A Democratic midterm convention for democracy

The Democratic Party should return, around June 2022, to the idea of a Democratic midterm national convention to launch an all-out battle to defend democracy, mobilize a voter registration project similar to the Freedom Summer in 1964, highlight important Democratic candidates for the midterm elections, dramatize the success of President Biden and Democrats in defeating the COVID-19 plague and reviving the American economy, and organize the largest single three-day fundraiser, including small and large donors, in political history.
Galveston, TXWatertown Daily Times

Democrats need a day of atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to the mid-20th century, members of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big risk in Biden's democracy gamble

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.