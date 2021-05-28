Airlines Report Hostility Toward Flight Attendants as Travel Increases

Memorial Day weekend means millions of Americans are traveling, with the Friday before usually being the busiest day.

Airline executives expect this to be the busiest week at the nation’s airports since March 2020.

It comes as the Federal Aviation Administration says there have been more than 2,500 reports of disorderly conduct related to the federal mask mandate.

That includes flight attendants being called names, being treated with hostility and having their lanyards pulled.

One Southwest flight attendant lost two teeth after they were attacked.

AAA believes more than 2.5 million people will fly this weekend.