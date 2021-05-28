Cancel
Airlines Report Hostility Toward Flight Attendants as Travel Increases

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 19 days ago
Memorial Day weekend means millions of Americans are traveling, with the Friday before usually being the busiest day.

Airline executives expect this to be the busiest week at the nation’s airports since March 2020.

It comes as the Federal Aviation Administration says there have been more than 2,500 reports of disorderly conduct related to the federal mask mandate.

That includes flight attendants being called names, being treated with hostility and having their lanyards pulled.

One Southwest flight attendant lost two teeth after they were attacked.

AAA believes more than 2.5 million people will fly this weekend.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

