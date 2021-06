India vs New Zealand Live Score, Day 6: The Indian team will look to extend their lead in the 1st session.© TBEN. As the World Trials (WTC) final reaches its reserve day (Day 6), India will be hoping to defeat New Zealand on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After beating New Zealand for 249, the Indian team beats at 64 for the loss of two wickets in the third inning of the match. Team India have taken a 32-point lead and will look to make the most of the opening session of the match. Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the fold for the confident Indian team while on the other side Tim Southee of New Zealand had ruled out the two openers and he received a lot of help from the field of the day. 5 to move the ball. . The three results are possible on day 6 of this test match depending on the progress of the teams during the first session. (LIVE SCORECARD)