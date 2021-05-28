Cancel
Jaime Lerner, One of the World's Most Influential Urbanists, Passes Away at the Age of 83

PLANetizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProminent Brazilian urbanist Jaime Lerner passed away this Thursday, May 27, at the age of 83. "In addition to his career linked to architecture and urban planning, Lerner was three times mayor of Curitiba and twice governor of Paraná (1995-1998 and 1999-2002). Lerner graduated in Architecture in 1964 from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) and worked at the Curitiba Institute for Research and Urbanism (Ippuc) since its creation in 1965," reports Nicolás Valencia, who translates news originating from Portuguese-language news site G1.

