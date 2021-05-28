Jaime Lerner, One of the World's Most Influential Urbanists, Passes Away at the Age of 83

‘Pioneer of interior architecture’ Charlotte Perriand was a truly collaborative designer whose modular designs for constrained spaces set the pace for modern living. At the start of the Design Museum’s new exhibition on Charlotte Perriand there’s a great story about her first encounter with Le Corbusier. Fresh from the success of her exhibit at the 1927 Salon d’Automne, she presented herself at his studio in the hope of joining his team, only to be dismissed with ‘we don’t embroider cushions here.’