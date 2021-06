The upcoming Beatles documentary: Get Back from director Peter Jackson is made up of archived footage from the 1970 film Let it Be and will be premiering on Disney+ over Thanksgiving this year. Jackson has spent the past 3 years restoring and editing the huge amount of footage. Reportedly there was over 50 hours of footage that was shot in January 1969 chronicling the making of the iconic album Let it Be. Because of the large amount of content, the documentary will be made up of 3 episodes that are approximately 2 hours each. They will be released on November 25, 26, and 27 exclusively on Disney Plus.