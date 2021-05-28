Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

A clear act of suppression

By Times Union Editorial Board
ncadvertiser.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article---- Here’s a math question for the Rensselaer County Board of Elections: Which is more costly: a) disenfranchising voters, or b) doing the right thing?. On a moral level alone, of course, it’s “a.” And while doing the right thing might sometimes cost a little more, it turns out “b” is the more economical option in this case, thanks to a lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James.

www.ncadvertiser.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Early Voting#Democrats#Voter Suppression#Republican#Hispanic#The Board Of Elections#Democratic#The Board Of Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Rensselaer County, NYTimes Union

Letter: Voting for Wright a vote against voter suppression

I want to thank the Times Union for its coverage of Rensselaer County’s efforts at voter suppression. I attended the rally outside the Board of Elections offices on June 11. During that protest it was asked, “who stands to benefit from denying the heart of Troy access to early voting?” and the loudest answer was Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.
Congress & CourtsSouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Time is of the essence to stop voter suppression

I appreciate that Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are both co-sponsors of the “For the People Act,” and I have attended Zoom town halls during which they have spoken of their commitment to pass the bill. However, time is of the essence and failure to pass this legislation soon...
Lansing, MIWZZM 13

Senior voting advocates rally in Lansing against voter suppression

LANSING, Mich. — Senior voters, advocates and voter rights organizations gathered on the capitol lawn Wednesday to rally against voter suppression. Multiple voting rights bills are now circulating the legislature, and if the bills are passed, could put restrictions on how Michigan voters cast their ballot in upcoming elections. Warren...
Georgia StateEssence

Justice Department Sues Georgia Over GOP Voting Restrictions

The DOJ lawsuit follows Georgia's passage of SB 202 in March, a bill Stacey Abrams called “nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0" Georgia’s GOP-controlled state legislature passed voting restrictions under Senate Bill 202 that adds “new ID requirements to quell eligible voters from voting by mail, places unnecessary limits on ballot drop boxes, and even criminalizes handing out food and water to voters, and more,” ESSENCE reported in March.
Electionsthepetitionsite.com

Urgent: Fight Voter Suppression with the ACLU

Following record voter turnout in the 2020 election, politicians are drumming up false concerns and baseless conspiracies about widespread voter fraud to justify suppressing the right to vote. Nearly 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced across almost every state. These bills seek to make it more difficult for people to register to vote, vote by mail, or vote in person. The ACLU won't stop fighting until every eligible voter can cast their ballot. Are you with us? Add your name today.
Presidential Electionlapost.us

BROAD COALITION OF AMERICANS FIGHTS AGAINST VOTER SUPPRESSION LAWS

From left to right: Mimi Marziani, President, Texas Civil Rights Project; Alex Gulotta, Arizona State Director, All Voting is Local; Elizabeth Hira, Spitzer Fellow and Policy Counsel, Brennan Center’s Democracy Program. Also available in Spanish. Advocates put faith in broad public support to pass federal voting rights laws. By: Jenny...
Presidential Electionfitzgeraldlawcompany.com

Become a U.S. Citizen and Fight Voter Suppression with your Vote

Last year, we witnessed a monumental victory for democracy: in the middle of a pandemic, over 159 million people voted in the presidential election. That means that over 159 million people had their voice heard, more than in any other presidential election in U.S. history. This accomplishment is something that...
Georgia Statedemocracydocket.com

Georgia Voter Suppression Bill (DOJ)

Lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against the state of Georgia challenging voter suppression bill S.B. 202. The complaint alleges that the law — which, among other provisions, shortens the absentee ballot request timeline, adds new restrictions for drop box locations and criminalizes “line warming” to help voters waiting in line — was enacted with the intent “to deny or abridge the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of race or color” in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
Georgia StateWCNC

Why is the government suing Georgia over its voting law?

ATLANTA — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the U.S. government would sue the state of Georgia in an attempt to nullify portions of the voting law enacted this year. Since the law was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, it's been targeted by Democrats who have...
PoliticsPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Collusive settlements by the attorney general prohibited in budget

RALEIGH — Ushered in, not by law, but by lawsuit settlement, North Carolina’s COVID-related changes to voting rules in 2020 are viewed as either a fix or a failure. Republican state senators are of the latter opinion, as evidenced by their inclusion of language prohibiting such “collusive settlements” by the attorney general in Senate Bill 105, slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

RECORDS Act

Fully reopening the National Personnel Records Center is vitally important to the operation of veterans’ affairs offices throughout the country. With that said, we wish to voice support for the RECORDS Act legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller. As the director of veterans affairs in Lycoming County, I can...
Politicsncdp.org

North Carolina Republicans’ “Budget Proposal” Is A Partisan Power Grab

This week the North Carolina Republican Senate released their budget proposal and a few hundred pages in, among corporate tax cuts and an offensive 1.5 percent raise for teachers, is something else just as disturbing — a set of three power grabs against Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and the State Board of Elections.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.