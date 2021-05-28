Cancel
Finally, Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — and Prices Start at Just $2

By Eva Thomas
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. We hope you're not worn out from Memorial Day shopping just yet, because the mother of all sales has officially landed, and this one is not to be missed. Nordstrom Rack's famous Clear the Rack sale is back — and to no surprise, it's really good. So good, in fact, that you can snag a leather jacket from celeb-loved Blank NYC for $13 (marked down from $98) or a $26 pair of Cole Haan loafers that typically cost $170.

