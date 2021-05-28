Finally, Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — and Prices Start at Just $2

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale is a big one, offering 40 to 60 percent off over 18,000 (yes!) items in their Home Section alone. There are some great finds, including the Ralph Lauren pillow we love for $6 and the Martha Stewart Down Alternative Comforter that made our Best List for $20. There are also great deals on items from big brands including Shark and Serta, as well as deep discounts on items from some of our favorite Macy’s exclusive collections. But there is a catch! The sale ends on Sunday, so make this one a priority this weekend if you’re looking to score a great deal. There’s a lot to sift through, so to get you started, here are the top deals from the Lowest Prices of the Season Sale to check out.