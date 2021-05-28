Grizz Gaming Preview: Grizz Gaming Opens Season Four Tonight

Use whatever language you want here — “backs against the wall”, “win or go home”, “do or die game” — they all capture the tenor and meaning of tonight’s game 6 between the Lakers and the Suns. For the first time in the 2 seasons that the Lakers have had LeBron and AD, the Lakers are facing an elimination game for themselves where, if they do not come out on top, their season is over. There’s a pressure in staring down that moment; a pressure that, on its own, can keep the team from playing to the level they’re actually capable (but more on that later).