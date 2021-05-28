Grizz Gaming Preview: Grizz Gaming Opens Season Four Tonight
WHERE: Memphis, TN (Virtual) HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: The NBA 2K League’s Twitch Channel (Twitch.tv/NBA2KLeague) Grizz Gaming starts their season four regular season tonight with a jam packed weekend. It is a matchup with a revamped Heat Check Gaming Club, whom performed well in the Tip-Off Tournament. Then, Grizz Gaming will take on Hawks Talon GC Saturday night, whom they faced twice in the Tip-Off Tournament, and split the series with.www.grizzlybearblues.com