The Red Sox have a big stretch in the first half of June, and really a tough schedule throughout the month, but things did not get off to a good start in Houston. They were looking to turn that around in their first meeting with the Yankees this year, starting off a three-game set in the Bronx. They certainly got things started the right way. Rafael Devers hit a monster home run in the first, and the tone was set. The offense didn’t do a ton after that, but they didn’t need to with Nathan Eovaldi and company getting it done on the mound to give the Red Sox a win to start this series.