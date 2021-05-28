Cancel
NFL

Eagles News: Brandon Brooks talks trade rumors, confidence in bouncing back

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So in a sense it’s understandable that the Eagles did talk to other teams about Brooks. The one thing that bothered him was how he heard that the Eagles were shopping him. “The only thing I wish about that actually was instead of hearing it from my mom — my mom being like, ‘Hey, where are we going?’ - it would have been nice to get a phone call (that) this was going on. But other than that? It’s a business, man, and I never lose sight of that. Hey, man, (if) something happened the biggest thing I’d miss was the fans in the city. There are no better fans, and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else or go anywhere else. But it happened and it is what it is.” Brooks not only pronounced himself healthy and ready for training camp, he said his rehab went so well that if the Eagles won the NFC East last year and reached the playoffs he would have been able to play.

www.bleedinggreennation.com
Brandon Brooks
Aaron Rodgers
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Eagles News#Bcc#Gm#Canadian#Montreal Alouettes#Usa Today Sports#The Philadelphia Eagles#Cowboys#Ir#Btb
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Football
Sports
