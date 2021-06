Mike Candrea was hired as the University of Arizona softball coach in 1985. He is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history. In 2019, he became the fastest coach in NCAA history, any division, any sport, to accumulate 1,600 wins. He has led Arizona to eight national championships, more than any coach in NCAA Softball history. Arizona made 23 trips to the Women's College World Series under his leadership, missing just eight times in the last 32 years. During Candrea's tenure, 51 players were All-Americans.