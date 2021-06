As the offseason continues, more players who have not been drafted are signing deals with teams. Jack Stoll signed a deal with the Eagles after the draft. Stoll is a tight end out of Nebraska. He will look to fill in a big hole since Zach Ertz is on his way out. The rookie does have some help in tight end Dallas Goedert, who has proven himself to be a productive player for the Eagles over the last few years. This article will take a look at Stoll’s collegiate career in Nebraska and what he can do in Philadelphia. This is an Eagles Player Spotlight on Jack Stoll.