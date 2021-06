Justin Michael is joined by KOA radio host Ryan Edwards. Throughout the episode the two discuss the state of college football in Colorado and the uphill battle for relevancy in a state dominated by pro sports. They also reflect on the glory years under Sonny Lubick, why it’s good for everyone if CSU and CU are both competitive, and Warren Jackson’s chances of making the active roster in Denver. Ryan also tells a fun story about being in the private suite with Jerry Jones and Steve Atwater as the Rams upset the Arkansas Razorbacks at Canvas Stadium.