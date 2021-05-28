Deborah Shaw Of Champion: “We can all learn from each other how to persevere, and win”

There has been an alarming increase in the number of people who have started experiencing mental disorders. We have slowly and steadily started paying attention to the importance of keeping our mental health in check, but with such hectic schedules and the need to succeed, we often tend to forget. It is extremely important to take a break and refocus when you start seeing small symptoms of your mental health deteriorating. If you wait too long, it might have gotten out of hand. Preventive treatment is the best kind of treatment out there. Focus on yourself and find out different ways to help you feel either energized or relaxed. We have curated a list of 4 ways that you can look after your mental health.