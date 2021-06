John Krasinski proved with the smash hit A Quiet Place and its very successful sequel A Quiet Place Part II that he can direct the hell out of a movie. And Vanity Fair’s always-fascinating “Notes on a Scene” series shows us exactly how he does that. Krasinski, who wrote and directed A Quiet Place Part II, breaks down the opening scene of the horror sequel, which he revealed he sought to shoot in one-take to “never break the energy, so you always felt like you were a part of it.” Watch Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II scene breakdown below.