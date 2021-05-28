Man arrested for illegally carrying a weapon on the ferry

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — Washington state troopers say they arrested a man who carried a semi-automatic rifle aboard a ferry in Mukilteo.

The 39-year-old man walked onto the M/V Tokitae around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, as passengers boarded for a trip to Whidbey Island, the Seattle Times reported.

Ferry workers called authorities when they saw ammunition partially concealed on the man, said Trooper Kevin Fortino, spokesperson for the State Patrol’s homeland security unit.

The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom, Fortino said. About 10 troopers responded, and found the man’s “AR-15 style weapon” was partly or fully concealed, Fortino said.

Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said the man avoided crew and left the boat voluntarily.

The man, whom troopers believed was intoxicated, made no threats or violent gestures, and didn’t explain why he carried a rifle, Fortino said. He was escorted off the ferry, then booked into Snohomish County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit, Fortino said.