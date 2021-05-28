Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky man tries to run over a cop, flees police after being shot at

By Jeremy Chisenhall
Lexington Herald-Leader
 19 days ago

An Eastern Kentucky police officer shot at a suspect Thursday afternoon after the suspect allegedly tried to run the cop over, according to Kentucky State Police. James Bussell, a 45-year-old from Owingsville, allegedly sped away from a Mount Sterling police officer during a traffic stop, made a U-turn and tried to run over the officer. The officer involved in the traffic stop fired his gun at Bussell, but didn’t hit him. The suspect made another U-turn and tried to run the cop over again, state police said.

www.kentucky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Owingsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mount Sterling, KY
Mount Sterling, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Kentucky State Police#Murder#U Turn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Dog to be euthanized after maltreatment; Kentucky man accused of torture

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found in a home suffering from malnourishment and mange. Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Blevins’ landlord...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.