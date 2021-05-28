Mass Effect 3 Mission Order for Priority Quests and DLC
The sense of urgency found in Mass Effect 3 can add pressure in knowing the order of each mission. Everything in the trilogy has led to a galactic scale confrontation with the Reapers. Now that we have arrived at this moment, the stakes have never been higher. Because of this added pressure, Mass Effect 3 may feel restrictive compared to Mass Effect 1 and 2. This is due to a number of missions needing to be prioritized over others. Meaning, if you don’t complete said missions within a certain window, you will face repercussions. More often than not, these result in altering the fate of the war effort and your favorite characters.lordsofgaming.net