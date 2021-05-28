Mass Effect 3 Mission Order for Priority Quests and DLC

One of my very favorite game series on mobile continued with the arrival of Pixelbite’s Space Marshals 3 back in November of last year. The first two games in the series combined top-down action with stealth elements in really clever ways, making for one of the more unique game types on mobile. This third entry continued the tradition while also expanding and improving on the formula, but it deviated from previous Space Marshals games in terms of pay model. This is a free-to-try episodic game with two levels available for free and an additional 10 levels of what constitutes Chapter 1 available for a one-time IAP of $5. If you sort the App Store reviews for Space Marshals 3 by “Most Critical" you’ll see the folly of this pay model as a parade of idiots rate the game 1 star because it “makes you pay for it", but by and large I think most competent premium-focused mobile gamers really appreciate this type of pay model. Now, just about 7 months following that initial release, and Chapter 2 is finally available as DLC in Space Marshals 3. And it does NOT hold back with awesome new stuff, as you can see in the following trailer.