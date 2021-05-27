Cancel
Shelbyville, IL

Linda L. Kessel, 80

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda L. Kessel, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in her home. Linda was born February 11, 1941 to Dwight L. & Irma J. (Corley) Wonus in Herrick, IL and she was the youngest of ten children. She graduated from Herrick High School in 1960. Linda was married to Darrell E. Cook and they had three children. She had a very successful career as a Shelby County official, beginning in 1971 when she started as an office clerk in the Supervisor of Assessments office. In 1973, upon the retirement of her boss Ralph Neill, who was the Supervisor of Assessments, she applied for and was accepted as his successor, having passed the prerequisite test required for this position.

