Health

State bill would let air ambulances handle blood transfusions

By Robert Harding The (Auburn) Citizen
Daily Star
 2021-05-28

State Sen. Peter Oberacker said he knows how important it is to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions. His son, Derek, was seriously injured in a farming accident in October 2018. Oberacker, who also is a member of his local emergency medical services unit, recalled saying that they...

Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans ambulances to carry blood for pre-hospital transfusions

Starting Monday, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services will carry blood in its ambulances for transfusions before arriving at a hospital. The agency has partnered up with The Blood Center to launch the initiative, which it says is the first of its kind in the region. Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Star

State restricts workplace screenings for marijuana

ALBANY — State officials have issued guidance that advises employees to avoid taking corrective action on employees who merely arrive at work smelling of marijuana smoke. The Department of Labor guidance, which comes on the heels of the state's move to legalize the possession of recreational pot, advises that employers may direct a worker to undergo a cannabis test only if federal or state law requires drug testing or makes it a mandatory requirement of the position," according to the directive.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Helming
Person
Andrew Cuomo
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Air Ambulances#State#Senate#The State Assembly#Mercy Flight Central#Ems#Legislature
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker Wants Loopholes Allowing Challenges To School Vaccine Mandate Closed

(Springfield, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker is looking to close loopholes that are allowing challenges to his school vaccine mandate. Illinois school staff members are required to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to weekly testing for the virus. Some staff are suing districts, saying the testing goes against their convictions. The challenges are in line with the 1998 Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which prevents people from facing adverse consequences for refusing procedures that go against their conscience. Pritzker continues to say he will support efforts to defend his mandates across the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bill introduced to block vaccine mandates in Oklahoma blocked on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — A bill introduced in the Senate by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R) focused on stopping president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates in the state was blocked by democrats. In a press release, Lankford’s office stated the senator brought his “Stop Vaccine Mandates Act” up for a vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20., and spoke […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

