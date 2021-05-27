Otis E. “Gene” Blackburn, 89, of rural Neoga, IL passed away at 6:46 pm, May 24, 2021. He was born April 29, 1932, in Augusta, Georgia the son of Otis W. Blackburn and Evelyn (Holland) Blackburn. He was a graduate of the Georgia Military Academy and joined the U.S. Navy with an Honorable discharge in 1955. He married Sara “Sally” on February 27, 1955, and were married for almost 63 years. Mr. Blackburn worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft as a Flight Test Section Chief for 32 years. Gene was active in his church. He also was the former Musical Director of the Duffy’s Playhouse and founding member of the “Sharps” band playing the trumpet. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating.