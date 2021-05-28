Cancel
‘Annette’ First Listen: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Pop Song Welcomes You to Leos Carax’s Musical

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
 19 days ago
Milan Records has debuted the first official song from Leos Carax’s upcoming musical drama “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film, which is opening the Cannes Film Festival in July, is a sung-through musical with songs written by the Sparks brothers. Lead single “So May We Start” features vocal performances from Sparks, Driver, Cotillard, and co-star Simon Helberg. The final soundtrack collection features lyrics co-written by Sparks and Leos Carax, performed by Sparks and the cast of “Annette,” and produced by Sparks.

