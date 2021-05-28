Cancel
Lee County, SC

AGNES BROWN

Cover picture for the articleAgnes Brown, 83, was born on July 18, 1937, in Lee County. She passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. Agnes accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Agnes was educated in the South Carolina public school system and graduated from Lincoln High School. She later moved to Brooklyn, New York, where she spent 25 years working as a social worker with the New York City Administration for Children's Services. Agnes later returned home to Sumter, where she worked as a healthcare provider, until her retirement. Agnes was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Missionary Church under the leadership of Pastor Larry Weston.

