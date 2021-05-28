Cancel
New York City, NY

New York father accused of raping three 13-year-old girls during daughter’s sleepovers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 days ago
NEW YORK — Police in New York are offering up to a $3,500 reward in the search for a Queens man accused of raping three girls whom his daughter had invited over for sleepovers, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WNBC and WPIX, investigators believe Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, raped the victims, who are all 13 years old, during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. The rapes occurred “on several occasions” from October 2020 through May, the outlets reported.

The TV stations, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that Gordon drugged the girls.

Gordon, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPIX.

If you have any information about Gordon’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

