There is a photograph so enticing in this exhibition that when I reached the end I walked all the way back through, just to stand in front of it again. Taken in 1928, it is of the French designer Charlotte Perriand, then 25 years old, with her colleague, the architect Le Corbusier. He’s out of shot, so we only see his tweed cuffs and hands holding a plate behind her head like a halo. She – with daring, garçonne-style short hair – is laughing. How living, buoyant and assured she looks. Don’t you want to know her?