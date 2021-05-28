TODAY: Two Dayton ‘Bros’ open hot dog restaurant in former ConeyLand space
Two longtime Daytonian friends are bringing hot dogs back to the former space of the ConeyLand stand in Riverside. “The Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand” or just “The Bun Bros” will hold its grand opening today, May 28, starting at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The brick and mortar, located at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside, is a full-service ice cream shop with a lengthy grill menu, including some not-so-average hot dog stand items.www.dayton.com