Dayton, OH

TODAY: Two Dayton ‘Bros’ open hot dog restaurant in former ConeyLand space

By Sarah Franks
dayton.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo longtime Daytonian friends are bringing hot dogs back to the former space of the ConeyLand stand in Riverside. “The Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand” or just “The Bun Bros” will hold its grand opening today, May 28, starting at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The brick and mortar, located at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside, is a full-service ice cream shop with a lengthy grill menu, including some not-so-average hot dog stand items.

www.dayton.com
