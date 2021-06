Many children begin their journey to two-wheel bicycle freedom on a balance bike. And balance bikes are made in all sorts of sizes, and for all age-ranges. The best age for a balance bike typically ranges from about 2.5 and 6-years-old. But the truth of the matter is, there’s no one right age for a balance bike, and every kid develops differently. Under your watchful eye, though, the best balance bikes for any age will help your child practice their balance and other skills crucial for one day learning to ride a bike on their own.