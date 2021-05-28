Cancel
Johnny Dynamite & The Bloodsuckers is our new romantic with "Bats In The Woods" [Video]

By Lauren Jefferson
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were looking for the perfect new song to embody the 1980's, Johnny Dynamite & The Bloodsuckers’ latest, “Bats In The Woods,” could be it. The song has all the passion, romanticism, and angst of the era without actually being from the era. Johnny Dynamite delivers the most idyllic soft, hushed vocals to win everyone over with his mullet and bedroom eyes. Then, he comes in with this super catchy, anthemic chorus that demands another repeat (and another). The instrumentals are not to be ignored either. The Bloodsuckers complete the pairing with warm, sugary sweet guitar and all the right bass grooves. Blasting this basically takes you back in time. The video will fully take you there if the song alone isn’t enough.

