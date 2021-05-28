Cancel
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 View Up

Zacks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVEEV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 91 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, reflecting an improvement of 37.9% from the year-ago EPS of 66 cents. Moreover, adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. GAAP EPS in the first quarter was 71...

www.zacks.com
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

BlackBerry (BB) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1

BB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2021) results. In the quarter, this Canada-based company aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT. Net Loss. On a GAAP basis, quarterly net loss was $62 million or loss...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

CalAmp Corp (CAMP) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

CalAmp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Welcome to CalAmp's First Quarter 2021 [Phonetic] Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director of Shelton Group, CalAmp's Investor Relations firm. Joel, you may begin. Joel Achramowicz -- Managing Director of Shelton...
EconomyZacks.com

CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Jump 8,666.7% Y/Y

KMX - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2021) net earnings per share of $2.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated sales from the company’s used and wholesale vehicles segment. Further, the bottom line skyrocketed 8,666.7% year over year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $651.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Weighs in on Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Several equities...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTITN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million. A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

JinkoSolar Stock Surges On Beating Q1 Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.4% year-on-year to $1.21 billion beating the analyst consensus of $1.19 billion. The revenue grew 9% Y/Y, excluding the disposal of solar power plants in Mexico in the Q1 of 2020. Quarterly solar module shipments rose 33.7% Y/Y...
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

KB Home: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $143.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.50. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.07 Million

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $64.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Shares Slide

KB Home’s (. KBH - Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% in the after-market trading session on Jun 23, following second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly from a year ago buoyed by strong housing market demand.
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

$0.83 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over […]
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Darden (DRI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

DRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter, while the top line outpaced the same for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 1.8% in pre-market trading session.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.