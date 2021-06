The beautiful, iconic monarch butterfly is introduced to most people in early childhood, whether it's in a picturebook or someone's garden. Their captivating colors and beautiful pollinating role in our ecosystems captivate the attention and imaginations of kids and adults alike. But the monarch butterfly is plummeting towards extinction, and the United States' refusal to do anything about it means this generation might be the last to see them outside of storybooks -- or should we say, history books.