ICAO Council Agrees to Investigation Into Belarus Incident

By Charles Alcock
Aviation International News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ICAO Council has asked for an investigation into the incident in which the Belarusian government allegedly forced a Ryanair airliner to land in Minsk on May 23. At a special meeting on May 27, the 36 Council members, representing ICAO member states, asked member states and other stakeholders to cooperate in a fact-finding investigation into the incident to establish, "whether there had been any breach by an ICAO member state of international aviation law, including the convention on international civil aviation [Chicago Convention] and its annexes."

www.ainonline.com
