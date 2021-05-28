ICAO Council Agrees to Investigation Into Belarus Incident
The ICAO Council has asked for an investigation into the incident in which the Belarusian government allegedly forced a Ryanair airliner to land in Minsk on May 23. At a special meeting on May 27, the 36 Council members, representing ICAO member states, asked member states and other stakeholders to cooperate in a fact-finding investigation into the incident to establish, "whether there had been any breach by an ICAO member state of international aviation law, including the convention on international civil aviation [Chicago Convention] and its annexes."www.ainonline.com