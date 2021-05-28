Why is This Busy Road Ruining Tires in Tuscaloosa, Alabama?

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in effect until 6:30 p.m. for portions of Greene, Hale, and Tuscaloosa Counties. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama... Northeastern Greene County in west central Alabama... Northwestern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Knoxville, or 13 miles northeast of Eutaw, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Eutaw, Moundville, Akron, Knoxville, Wedgeworth, Evansville, Mound State Park, Ralph, Elliots Creek, I 20 Rest Area Near Eutaw, Moundville Airport and Eutaw Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.