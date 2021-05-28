The Beast Must Die review – Cush Jumbo plots grief-fuelled revenge

I love a drama premise you can really get behind. The Beast Must Die (BritBox) follows the hunt by bereaved mother Frances (Cush Jumbo) for the driver of the vehicle that killed her six-year-old son in a hit-and-run on the Isle of Wight three months earlier. Partly because the police have failed to find the culprit and partly so that when she does, she can kill him. As she points out, if the boy had been killed by someone with his own hands instead of with his car, there would be a national outcry, and no one would rest until the beast was caught.