Jodie Turner-Smith is set to join filmmaker Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie, Deadline reports. She'll join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the upcoming drama. The movie will be an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which follows a year in the life of a professor who's been married five times to four women. Set in a midwestern college town, the book is described as chronicling contemporary family life combined with academic satire. As the only male cast member announced so far, we can guess that Driver will be playing the professor, but no roles have been confirmed yet.