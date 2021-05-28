Living Football | Episode 7

The number eight top is to your target scoring, match winning, box to box midfielder. Think Owen Hargreaves as a defensive midfielder sporting the amount four or more Kolo Toure because the defender option. For some reason the concept of seeing a ideal winger, central midfielder or forward in this shirt doesn't hurt me emotionally. Senor Benitez is guilty of committing a back the No. 3 top so there can be some significance within this. Ideally this would be to get an out and out straight sided guard although adjustments could be made for a participant capable at this position, middle back or right back. Field umpires can't alter a decision once made except a further violation of rules by a player or team officials. This designation is given to high school football recruits by colleges when a position hasn't yet been assigned because their skills could set them in many of different positions depending on group requirements.