“The most compelling reason to favor the lab-leak hypothesis is firmly based in science,” physician Steven Quay and physicist Richard Muller declare in The Wall Street Journal. There was already plenty of circumstantial evidence to support the theory, not least the fact that the only Chinese laboratory capable of handling coronavirus experiments happens to be located at the pandemic’s ground zero. But more “damning” is the presence of a foreign gene sequence that makes the COVID-19 virus more lethal to its victims. Such a sequence could only be artificially added in what’s called gain-of-function research. Those who cling to the notion that the virus jumped naturally from animals to humans must explain why the coronavirus “replicate the choice the lab’s gain-of-function researchers would have made.” Random mutation is hard to believe, and “the scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory.”