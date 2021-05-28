Grapevine Mustang's Summer Champion Course Opens for Boys and Girls Grades 7-12

Strength and conditioning training to help student-athletes get in shape.

Side view of five teenage sprinters in sportswear lined up, ready to race at the stadium. Photo: SerrNovik Istock/Getty Images

Children celebrated this last day of school this week. Parents groaned as they planned ways to keep their kids busy all summer. The easiest way to keep a child from burying their face in the phone playing Fornite, Mindcraft, or Tik Tok is to find other things for them to do.

The Grapevine Mustangs have opened enrollment for their summer strength and conditioning program called the Champions Course. The Grapevine coaching staff are ready to get kids moving.

All children from all sports in grades 7-12 are welcome to attend the eight-week training program. Boys and girls train in a dynamic program lead by the Grapevine High School and GCISD Middle School coaching staff.

Mustangs Champions Course Image CC GHS Mustangs

The Champion's Course runs from the beginning of June to the end of July, with a two-week break around July 4. The coaching staff knows families may take vacation or children may have other commitments during the summer. They encourage athletes to attend as many days as possible, but no one receives negative consequences for missing days.

The Champion's Course is like any other training. The more you put in, the more you get out.

The Champion's Course costs $150 per child or $200 per family for the entire summer. Scholarships are available to those who need financial assistance. Boosters may also donate to help send a child the Champion's Course by clicking here.

After the end of the school year, the children get a one-week break. Training starts the week of June 7. Workouts are every Monday through Thursday, with Friday off to rest.

Mustangs Champions Course Dates. Photo CC GHS Mustangs

Workouts start in the morning. The male high school boys are up first at 7:30 am. From personal experience, I share that early morning start time helps teach your son the benefit of "early to bed early to rise." They will only make the mistake of staying up too late playing video games once.

The junior high male students are up next at 9:15 am for a 90-minute workout. Female athletes get the lunchtime workout from 11:00-12:30.

Mustangs Champions Course Sessions Image CC GHS Mustangs

The Mustang Champion's Course takes place at the Mac, a multipurpose indoor facility available to Grapevine and Colleyville students. A 2016 bond package funded the development of the Mac. The Mac is located at Grapevine High School. The multipurpose space contains an indoor field, restrooms, locker rooms, meeting areas, training room, and weight room.

Throughout the year, the Mac hosts a variety of student extracurricular activities. The Mac also helps combat the Texas heat and rain, preventing some events from being canceled.

GCISC Band practicing at the Mac Photo CC GCISD website

The CDC recommends school-age children get at least one hour of physical activity every day. Children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 benefit from at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity each day. Physical activity is an essential part of teenage growth and development.

For children, most of the daily exercise should concentrate on aerobic activities. Walking, running, dancing, and jumping rope will help get their hearts pumping and train the lungs to improve breathing.

Exercise should include daily aerobic training and bone-strengthening activities like running or jumping. Stretching and Muscle building helps adolescent bodies develop and prevents injuries during the season.

Some schools incorporate Yoga and mindfulness into their fitness programs. Arkanasa recently lifted a 30-year Yoga ban. Students can now practice an exercise that improves fitness, strengthens muscles, and increases flexibility. Yoga practice incorporates mindfulness, helping student-athletes deal with stress. Yoga trains the body and the mind.

Some parents may have concerns about Covid-19 exposure during summer camps and training programs. Vaccination is not required for attendance at the Champion's Course. But remember, prevention is the best cure for any disease.

Just in time for summer, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine for kids age 12–15 years old. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine met the FDA’s safety and efficacy criteria to expand the emergency use authorization.

The Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective in preventing Covid-19 in this age group.

The side effect profile in children was similar to those in adults. Injection site pain, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever, and joint pain were the most common side effects.

The FDA press release reports the CDC has confirmed 1.5 million Covid-19 cases in children age 11–17. The American Academy of Pediatrics data shows over 3.85 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Fortunately, most children infected with SARS-CoV-2 do well. Children account for only 0.00%-0.21% of all Covid-19 deaths. Vaccinating children helps prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and helps the US move closer to herd immunity.

My teenagers had a great experience at the Grapevine Pharmacy. We were able to make an appointment very fast. The staff was kind and efficient making the entire process simple. People can book a vaccine appointment and support local businesses at the Grapevine Pharmacy by clicking here.

Our family was excited to help keep our children safe through vaccination. We also take pride in knowing vaccinating our family helps protect others who are not vaccinated. We are in it together.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Have you downloaded the NewsBreak app? It's awesome. You can download it for free here.