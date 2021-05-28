How to: Play video games on Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and more

If you own one of the many smart TVs that use the Android operating system, there's a good chance you'll be familiar with the Google platform from which you can access all the top streaming services. Not only does Android TV come with the likes of Netflix, HBO, and YouTube, but it also boasts a range of games like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto. You'll even get Chromecast pre-installed, allowing users to cast videos, music, and photos directly to your TV. But if you want to bring yet further possibilities to your Android TV, you can do just that by enlisting the help of the best VPN.